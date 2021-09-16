This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel" by Sally Rooney (FSG) Last week: —

2. "Forgotten in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) Last week: —

3. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner) Last week: 2

4. "A Slow Fire Burning: A Novel" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) Last week: 1

5. "Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point" by Christos Gage and Reilly Brown (DC) Last week: —

6. "Matrix: A Novel" by Lauren Groff (Riverhead) Last week: —

7. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 7

8. "The Noise: A Thriller" by James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown) Last week: 5

9. "The Madness of Crowds: A Novel" by Louise Penny (Minotaur) Last week: 4

10. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking) Last week: 9

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold) Last week: 1

2. "The American Experiment: Dialogues on a Dream" by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —

3. "This Bright Future: A Memoir" by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —

4. "Countdown bin Laden: The Untold Story of the 247-Day Hunt to Bring the Mastermind of 9/11 to Justice" by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader) Last week: —

5. "The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold) Last week: 4

6. "The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire" by Rick Ross (Hanover Square) Last week: —

7. "The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide" by Kim Laidlaw, Jody Revenson and Caroline Hall (Insight) Last week: 2

8. "Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No-Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Your Life" by Allie Casazza (Thomas Nelson) Last week: —

9. "Beautiful Country: A Memoir" by Qian Julie Wang (Doubleday) Last week: —

10. "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah) Last week: 9