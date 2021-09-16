Elton John postpones European tour after hip injury

Elton John is hitting the brakes on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The 74-year-old singer has postponed the European leg of the tour after hurting his hip this summer during a fall, he announced Thursday.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” John said in a statement.

“I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

The “Candle in the Wind” singer was set to play 22 shows in Europe, beginning with a nine-night stay at London’s O2 Arena on Nov. 14.

That trip has now been pushed to 2023, after his tour around the U.S., which launches in January in New Orleans.

John said he will still play the Global Citizen Live charity event on Sept. 25, a five-song set, “as I don’t want to let a charity down.”

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” he said.

“I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this — the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 10:40 AM.