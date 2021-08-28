Power couple Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker hang on the MS Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida isn’t the only big name rolling through the Gulf Coast this weekend — a KarJenner and NBA All-Star appeared in Moss Point on Saturday.

Accompanied by supermodel Kendall Jenner, the Phoenix Suns guard and Moss Point High School alumni Devin Booker opened two renovated basketball courts in Moss Point on Saturday morning.

The star-studded couple toured the Coastal town just ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, expected to impact South Mississippi on Sunday.

The Moss Point High School basketball superstar had an exhilarating summer as an NBA Finals standout and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist. He cut the ribbon for the courts with nonprofit 2K Foundation before shooting an honorary free throw.

NBA All-Star and Olympian Devin Booker makes a free throw on a court he helped bring to Moss Point, Mississippi.



Booker and 2k Foundations helped renovate two basketball courts in the city where he spent his high school career.



The court was designed by @MisterCtoons@WLOX pic.twitter.com/5gNL2fGfYh — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 28, 2021

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Andrés Fuentes of WLOX reported that Booker’s visit attracted more than 50 people, filling the corner of Elder St. and Payne St.

Los Angeles-based Jenner wore an ankle-length cream and floral empire-waist dress with off-white Converse sneakers, snapping photos with some attendees in her beige SKIMS face mask.