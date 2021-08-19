Kanye West coming to Soldier Field for ‘Donda’ listening party

CHICAGO — Kanye West is coming to Soldier Field for a Chicago listening party for his yet-to-be-released “Donda” album at 9 p.m. Aug. 26.

The Chicago-raised Kanye announced the event Wednesday via his Instagram account. Tickets go on sale for “Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience” at noon Friday via Ticketmaster.

According to Variety, the event will also be livestreamed via Apple Music.

West held two similar events earlier this summer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. According to Pitchfork, the album was different at each event, with the second featuring multiple new songs and updates to tracks that West debuted at the first. Fans have been speculating that the Chicago session will change the album yet again.

“Donda” still does not have an official release date. It will be West’s 10th studio album and is named for his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 in Los Angeles. It was initially set to be released on July 24, then changed to Aug. 6.

Variety reports that West debuted tracks from the album, including a cameo from Jay-Z, at a private listening session in Las Vegas on July 17. Versions have also included material from the Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, Fivio Foreign, Jhe Rooga, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Vory, KayCyy, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, 070 Shake, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Jay Electronica, Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, Styles P, Larry Hoover Jr, Pop Smoke, Francis and the Lights and West’s Sunday Service Choir, along with quotations from his late mother.

