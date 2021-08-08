New Orleans Jazz Fest cancels fall festival

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has been canceled for fall 2021, according to several New Orleans media sources.

Nola.com reported the festival, planned for October, was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases in New Orleans.

The festival had been scheduled for Oct. 8-17. It draws tourists from nationwide, including South Mississippi.

“We will now look forward to next spring, when we will present the festival in its traditional time frame,” a press release said.

The dates for next year’s festival are April 29-May 8, 2022.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

WDSU-TV reported that ticket holders “for both festival weekends, including those who rolled over their tickets from 2020, will receive an email this week with details” about ticket refunds.