Guide to Lollapalooza 2021: The bands, can’t miss sets and music by day

CHICAGO — After largely taking last year off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (minus a well-received and executed livestreaming event), Lollapalooza is back and bigger than ever, taking over Grant Park in Chicago July 29 to Aug. 1. Although the festival has become known for its abundance of “safe” acts in recent years, there are still a handful of unique surprises, both with mainstream artists and underground acts.

We’ve collected some of our favorite performers here in a day-by-day and stage-by-stage preview breakdown to get you prepared and pumped for the return of festival season.

THURSDAY

DON’T MISS

Kaytranada: On the heels of winning two Grammys for his celebrated second album, “Bubba,” the Montreal R&B and electronic producer returns to Lollapalooza, this time with a choice nighttime slot to pair perfectly with the slinky grooves of his music. If you’re looking for a perfect way to start your weekend dance party, look no further.

Miley Cyrus: After successfully rebranding herself from Disney Channel star to bona fide pop star, Cyrus took a hard pivot left and started to get weird. Thankfully, it’s (mostly) worked in her favor, as Cyrus has crafted some of her strongest songs to date on her latest album, 2020′s ’80s electro pop surprise “Plastic Hearts.” No one has ever accused Cyrus of creating a boring show (remember her collaboration with The Flaming Lips) and as one of the festival’s headliners, she’s likely to continue channeling an even rowdier spirit than heard in her music.

BEST STAGES

Lake Shore: The Lake Shore stage is usually one of the most underrated stages at each year’s festival, and this year is no exception. Those interested in left-of-center pop and R&B will find a home here on Thursday, where acts like Saint Jhn and Kim Petras are given room to shine before inevitably making their way to the festival’s larger stages as their talent (and celebrity) grows.

T-Mobile: The T-Mobile stage has a little bit of everything on Thursday, from the all-grown-up pop of former child stars Aly & AJ to the queer country of Orville Peck. Fans interested in a little hip hop can stay for a late afternoon set by Playboi Carti and stick around for Cyrus’ headlining show.

SOMETHING ELSE

It’s hard to make a hit on TikTok, but it’s even harder to maintain that same momentum. Luckily, Alabama-bred rapper Flo Milli has managed to do just that with the release of her debut mixtape, “Ho, why is you here?” Not only does Milli have a knack for boisterous verses, she also simply has an ear for really good production that’s eclectic without sounding off-putting.

FRIDAY

DON’T MISS

Tyler, the Creator: Few who first discovered Tyler, the Creator back in the early aughts with “Odd Future” could have expected the vulnerable, introspective turn the eclectic artist took on his most recent albums. The Grammy-winning “Flower Boy,” a total creative and artistic revelation, explored a softer side to the musician which he continued to explore on 2019′s “Igor.” On his latest, “Call Me If You Get Lost,” which premiered in June, Tyler finds a perfect balance between the hip hop of his earlier efforts and an array of other genres, from R&B to soul to lovers rock. His live set is sure to match the sonic eclecticism of his records.

Njomza: Streamwood native Njomza Vitia has made a name for herself over the last five years due to her collaborations with other artists, most notably Ariana Grande. A co-writer of Grande’s mega hits “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next,” Vitia is set to break out this year with the release of her latest EP, “Limbo,” a collection of R&B and soul-influenced track that perfectly capture her skills for storytelling. Catch her early during the festival as a perfect, mood-setting start to your day.

BEST STAGES

Grubhub (Njomza, Elohim, Omar Apollo): The pop and R&B genres are not what they once were in the aughts, but artists like Njomza, Elohim, and Omar Apollo — all of whom are scheduled to hit the Grubhub stage — are progressing the sound and doing it with flair.

Bud Light Seltzer (Tai Verdes, Mick Jenkins, Polo G, Lauv, Marshmello): It’s been a great year for local superstar Polo G (including getting his first No. 1 album for 2021′s “Hall of Fame”), and fans can get a chance to see the young rapper and singer at a surprisingly early festival slot. Other eclectic, but sure to be enthralling sets for the Bud Light Seltzer stage included electronic pop artist Lauv, TikTok star Tai Verdes, and headliner Marshmello, is guaranteed to turn Friday into a dance party.

SOMETHING ELSE

Mick Jenkins: Lollapalooza continues to offer a small selection of Chicago-based acts during each year’s festival. This year’s event includes Mick Jenkins, a returning favorite, whose melodic raps set himself apart from trap, the genre’s dominating subgenre.

SATURDAY

DON’T MISS

Joy Oladokun: What a joy it is to hear Joy Oladokun’s music. This introspective singer-songwriter, who blends elements of folk with gospel and soul, released her first record in five years, “in defense of my own happiness (complete)” this year. Continuing the traditions of her debut album, “Carry,” Oladokun is not afraid to utilize raw lyricism to address the realities of class, sexuality, and the modern American landscape. Although a festival is not the ideal setting for her music, you won’t want to miss her set, sure to be a welcome respite from the frenetic energy of the rest of the weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion: Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible year. From two number No. 1 (“Savage” with Beyonce and “WAP” with Cardi B) to the release of her debut album (“Good News”) to three Grammy wins, this Houston-bred performer has quickly risen from up-and-coming artist to bona fide star. Always the life of the party, Megan is sure to bring a more raucous feeling to what is typically the busiest day of the festival, whether she is “driving the boat” or simply twerking to her legions of devoted fans.

BEST STAGES

Tito’s Handmade Vodka: For the indie rock fans, Tito’s Handmade Vodka’s Saturday stage might be your best bet. Whether you’re interested in the synth-pop of Porches, the languid melodies of beloved locals Whitney, or the frenetic indie rock of Mt. Joy, there’s sure to be something to please even the most discerning of listeners’ ears. And don’t forget about choreographer turned rapper Charm La’Donna, who is guaranteed to bring an exciting live show.

Grubhub: Los Angeles-based rapper Bia has quietly worked on the sidelines since 2014, but it wasn’t until her mega TikTok hit “Whole Lotta Money,” that she finally gained more mainstream attention (including a collaboration with Nicki Minaj). Catch her, along with local indie pop and R&B group Drama, during an early festival set.

SOMETHING ELSE

Sophie Cates: Saturday will be something of a homecoming for Cates, who began independently releasing music at the age of 18 while attending the city’s Columbia College. Now signed to RCA, Cates is a budding pop star with boundless talent and uber-catchy tunes to match.

SUNDAY

DON’T MISS

Foo Fighters: As far as rock bands go, the Foo Fighters are pretty cliche. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t a good time. And with a festival light on true headliners, the Foo Fighters feel like one of the only acts to fit the bill. Lollapalooza has grown tremendously beyond its origins as a rock music festival, but festival organizers will never truly abandon the genre, not when fan favorites like Foo Fighters are still bringing in the crowds year after year.

Chiiild: Most people don’t arrive at music festivals when doors first open, but it will be worth it to hear Chiiild’s set. The Canadian soul band’s 2020 debut EP, “Synthetic Soul,” perfectly encapsulated what makes the group unique — they’re not afraid to experiment. Blending everything from indie rock to R&B to psych, “Synthetic Soul” proved the group’s sound reaches far beyond the “chill” trends of streaming platforms. Earlier this month, they released “Gone,” a collaboration with the brilliant indie folk artist Jensen McRae that was light on grooves, but still an earworm. You can tell your friends you heard them here first.

BEST STAGES

Tito’s Handmade Vodka: The Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage continues to gather some of the festival’s best performers, including Sofia Valdes, a solo Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes fame) and rising Chicago producer and performer NEZ (who we featured earlier this year for his debut EP, “Midnight Music”).

Grubhub (Radkey, JPEGMAFIA, Rico Nasty, Noga Erez): In what might be the weekend’s most eclectic stage, Grubhub Sunday is sure to be a treat for festival-goers interested in performers not afraid to push the limits. Whether grooving to the experimental hip hop stylings of Rico Nasty or JPEGMAFIA or rocking to the punk rock of the uber young brothers of Radkey, this Sunday stage just might be the festival’s most interesting overall.

SOMETHING ELSE

Radkey: Missouri-based punk rock group Radkey is making their festival debut after more than a decade making music, but that’s likely because the trio got their start while still underage. In a sea of bland, algorhythmic music, this literal band of brothers is not afraid to rock. For those interested in the next generation of rock stars, look no further.

For the festival’s chart of stages, go to www.lollapalooza.com/schedule.

