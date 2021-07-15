Jeff LaBar, guitarist for rock band Cinderella, dead at 58

Longtime guitarist Jeff LaBar, whose decades of performing included massive success with the rock group Cinderella, died Wednesday at age 58.

“It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us,” his fellow Cinderella rockers said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences.”

LaBar’s son also mourned the loss of the musician, sharing an Instagram post featuring a throwback photo showing him with the guitarist.

“I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!” wrote Sebastian LaBar.

Neither the band nor LaBar’s son have revealed a cause of death for the guitarist, who joined Cinderella in 1985, shortly after the glam group was formed.

LaBar played guitar on each of Cinderella’s four studio albums, including their debut release, 1986′s “Night Songs,” which spawned hits including “Nobody’s Fool” and “Somebody Save Me.”

Their second album, 1988′s “Long Cold Winter,” featured “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone),” which became Cinderella’s highest-charting single, reaching the No. 12 spot.

Cinderella commemorated the 20th anniversary of its first album by touring in 2006 alongside Poison, which was celebrating a similar anniversary. Cinderella had its 25th anniversary tour in 2011.

In 2014, LaBar released a solo album, “One For The Road.” He also performed during his career with another group, Naked Beggars, with fellow Cinderella rocker Eric Brittingham.

Brittingham was part of the joint statement in which the Cinderella artists mourned LaBar’s death. He, Tom Keifer and Fred Coury said the guitarist’s “memory and music will be with us forever,” according to Rolling Stone.

