Fireworks are back! Here are all the July Fourth weekend events on the Mississippi Coast

July 4 is on a Sunday this year, providing a three-day weekend — or more for those on extended vacation — to celebrate in South Mississippi.

The Coast has lots to celebrate this year, as life returns to normal and events that were canceled last year because of the coronavirus are back on the schedule.

The Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport returns with rides and other family fun and Crab Fest, with its crab-stuffed potatoes and other tasty seafood, is back after an abbreviated event in 2020.

Here’s where to see the fireworks and experience the fun in South Mississippi:

July 4 Fireworks

▪ Biloxi Beach — The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m., fired from a barge near Deer Island. The best viewing is from the Biloxi Lighthouse to the Biloxi Bay Bridge. A fireworks-free zone where spectators are not allowed to shoot their own fireworks extends from the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor to Oak Street. Sponsored by the city and the Boom Boom Committee, with donations from local casinos and other businesses.

▪ Biloxi Schooner sails to see the fireworks shows leave at 7 p.m. from Schooner Pier Complex, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Return to dock around 9:30 p.m. Admission is $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 3-12.

▪ Gulfport — The fireworks show will be shot from Moses Jetty in the Gulfport Municipal Marina starting at 8:45 p.m. Best viewing locations are Jones Park, Gulfport Municipal Marina and on the beach. Firework-free area is south of U.S. 90 from 15th Street to 25th Avenue.

▪ Ship Island Excursions’ fireworks show cruise from Gulfport Harbor is sold out.

▪ Ocean Springs — Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. off Front Beach, plus music and food starting at 6 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets.

▪ Pascagoula — Fireworks at the beach start at 8:45, with patriotic music synced to the fireworks on radio station Magic 93.7.

More fireworks

▪ July 2 — Fireworks will be presented at the beach near Margaritaville and Harrah’s Casino Gulf Coast at 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 2, and every Friday through Labor Day.

▪ June 26 and July 9 — Biloxi Shuckers will be in Pascagoula on the July 4 holiday weekend, so an early July 4 celebration and patriotic fireworks extravaganza is planned after the game on Saturday, June 26. Another fireworks show comes Friday, July 9, as the Shuckers meet the Birmingham Barons at MGM Park on U.S. 90 at Caillavet Street in Biloxi.

Waveland’s fireworks show will be held over Labor Day Weekend, says Mayor Mike Smith.

July events

Fireworks are just one of the ways to celebrate the summer and July 4 in South Mississippi. Here are other fun events over the July 4 weekend and early July on the Coast:

July 1-3 — Our Lady of the Gulf Church Crab Fest is on this year at the church at 228 South Beach Blvd. in Bay St Louis. 100 crafters, live music all weekend, $15,000 drawdown and $1,000 raffle. Festival begins Thursday at 11 a.m., and continues until 11 p.m. Saturday evening. Food service begins at noon, with favorites like crab-stuffed potatoes, gumbo and jambalaya.

July 1-4 —Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, U.S. 49 and 90, Gulfport. Gates open daily at noon. Admission $5 per person, per day. Children 5 and under free. Extra fee for carnival rides. Categories for saltwater and freshwater fish.

July 2 — First Friday Block Party 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Biloxi with restaurants, food trucks, live music, shopping and prizes, and a Red White & Blue Poker Run from 5-8 p.m.

July 2-4 — Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art weekend-long celebration at the campus on U.S. 90 in Biloxi. June 2 at 6:30 p.m., museum members are invited to a reception with music from Quintron and Miss Pussycat, artists talks and a Q&A. July 3 day-long festivities will feature roasted pig plus fixings from the O’Keefe family cookbook, DJ Lefty Parker spinning Americana music and free museum admission. July 4 watch the fireworks and listen to live music from Gulf Coast musicians.

July 4 — Mississippi Aquarium presents Ales at the Sails Star Spangled Banner after-hours event featuring craft beer, canned cocktails, live music, kids’ activities and favorite aquatic wonders. Food available. Prime viewing of Gulfport’s fireworks. Sampling tickets include unlimited samples from top brewers at tasting stations throughout the Aquarium. Kids and non-drinkers welcome with aquarium tickets. All tickets include aquarium admission.

July 10 — Ugly Tie Festival in downtown Gulfport. Rescheduled from Father’s Day weekend, this new family event will have food trucks, live rock-n-roll music, classic motorcycle show and motorcycle cruise-in, ugly tie contest and beer garden.

Coastal Mississippi also has a running list of events in South Mississippi.