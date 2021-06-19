New Lincoln Museum podcast explores Illinois music legends

A new podcast from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum features conversations about legendary Illinois musicians and bands, sometimes with the performers themselves.

The State of Sound podcast is a companion to an exhibit launched earlier this year at the Springfield-based museum, called The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois. It showcases the achievements and contributions of Illinois artists, from Muddy Waters to Earth Wind and Fire and Chance the Rapper.

The podcast is another way for people to explore the history of Illinois music, museum officials said. Episodes available now include discussions with Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Tim McIlrath from Rise Against and Rosanna Goodman, daughter of singer-songwriter Steve Goodman.

A new, official gallery guide includes dozens of photos of artifacts such as a red trumpet that belonged to Miles Davis and mementos John Prine carried on stage to help with his performance anxiety.

“This exhibit is packed with sound, pictures and stories that we wanted to share with as many people as possible,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “The podcast will give people around the world a chance to hear those stories, while the guide provides the detail that visitors can’t absorb in a single trip through the exhibit.”

The State of Sound exhibit runs through Jan. 23, 2022.