Here are all the big concerts scheduled for the Mississippi Gulf Coast after COVID

After a year of no-go music, the bands and national entertainers are heading back to Biloxi.

Pre-sale tickets to see rapper Kevin Gates go on sale Wednesday, June 8, for his KHAZA Tour that kicks off June 19 in Orlando and brings him to the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Oct. 29.

Venue pre-sales to see the Louisiana artist in person begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local and general ticket sales are available Friday at 10 a.m. local through Ticketmaster.

What was supposed to be a busy lineup of performers in 2020 was canceled by the pandemic starting in mid-March and continuing for more than a year.

Several of those artists, such as KISS, Reba, Chris Stapleton and MercyMe are back on the schedule.

Here is the list of confirmed shows, with more being added every week.

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

▪ June 19 — Lil Baby & Friends

▪ July 17 — Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show

▪ July 24 — 85 South Show Live with comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean

▪ Aug. 7 — Real Cowboys Black Rodeo

▪ Aug. 27-29 — Biloxi Black Beach Weekend Summer Beach Festival

▪ Oct. 5 — KISS End of the Road Tour

▪ Oct. 16 — The LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence

▪ Oct. 23 — MercyMe

▪ Oct. 29 — Kevin Gates, KHAZA Tour

▪ Dec. 4 — Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour

▪ Feb. 25 — Reba McEntire

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

▪ Aug. 28 — Gary Allen

▪ Sept. 4 — Sara Evans

▪ Sept. 11 — Charlie Wilson

▪ Sept. 25 — Nelly

▪ Oct. 2 — LeAnn Rimes

▪ Nov. 5-6 — “The Price is Right”

▪ Dec. 17 — Chicago Live in Concert

▪ Feb. 18, 2022 — #IMomSoHard

▪ July 15, 2022 — Ron White

Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

▪ Aug. 5 — The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute

▪ Aug. 14 — GCMMA 11 fights

▪ Sept. 2 — On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

▪ Sept. 17 — Grand Funk Railroad

▪ Oct. 8 — Cheap Trick

▪ Oct. 21 — Black Label Society

▪ Nov. 5 — The Cult-A Sonic Temple

▪ Nov. 20 — Stayin’ Alive — A Tribute to the Bee Gees

▪ Dec. 17 — The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel

▪ April 7, 2022 — Aaron Lewis — State I’m in Tour

IP Casino Biloxi

▪ Aug. 20 — Melissa Etheridge

▪ Aug. 27 — The Temptations

▪ Sept. 24 — Collective Soul

▪ Nov. 5 — Trace Adkins

▪ Nov. 13 — Matt Stell & Jimmie Allen

▪ Nov. 20 — Laine Hardy