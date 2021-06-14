Entertainment

Here are all the big concerts scheduled for the Mississippi Gulf Coast after COVID

After a year of no-go music, the bands and national entertainers are heading back to Biloxi.

Pre-sale tickets to see rapper Kevin Gates go on sale Wednesday, June 8, for his KHAZA Tour that kicks off June 19 in Orlando and brings him to the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Oct. 29.

Venue pre-sales to see the Louisiana artist in person begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local and general ticket sales are available Friday at 10 a.m. local through Ticketmaster.

What was supposed to be a busy lineup of performers in 2020 was canceled by the pandemic starting in mid-March and continuing for more than a year.

Several of those artists, such as KISS, Reba, Chris Stapleton and MercyMe are back on the schedule.

Here is the list of confirmed shows, with more being added every week.

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 19 — Lil Baby & Friends

July 17 — Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show

July 24 — 85 South Show Live with comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean

Aug. 7 — Real Cowboys Black Rodeo

Aug. 27-29 — Biloxi Black Beach Weekend Summer Beach Festival

Oct. 5 — KISS End of the Road Tour

Oct. 16 — The LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence

Oct. 23 — MercyMe

Oct. 29 — Kevin Gates, KHAZA Tour

Dec. 4 — Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour

Feb. 25 — Reba McEntire

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Aug. 28 — Gary Allen

Sept. 4 — Sara Evans

Sept. 11 — Charlie Wilson

Sept. 25 — Nelly

Oct. 2 — LeAnn Rimes

Nov. 5-6 — “The Price is Right”

Dec. 17 — Chicago Live in Concert

Feb. 18, 2022 — #IMomSoHard

July 15, 2022 — Ron White

Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

Aug. 5 — The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 14 — GCMMA 11 fights

Sept. 2 — On the Border — The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Sept. 17 — Grand Funk Railroad

Oct. 8 — Cheap Trick

Oct. 21 — Black Label Society

Nov. 5 — The Cult-A Sonic Temple

Nov. 20 — Stayin’ Alive — A Tribute to the Bee Gees

Dec. 17 — The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel

April 7, 2022 — Aaron Lewis — State I’m in Tour

IP Casino Biloxi

Aug. 20 — Melissa Etheridge

Aug. 27 — The Temptations

Sept. 24 — Collective Soul

Nov. 5 — Trace Adkins

Nov. 13 — Matt Stell & Jimmie Allen

Nov. 20 — Laine Hardy

