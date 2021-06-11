June is stacked with summer events on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Here’s the list.

As summer heats up in South Mississippi, the Summer Fair is back at the Coast Coliseum for the final weekend and new festivals are on the June Calendar.

Sand Jam on Front Beach at Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs now will have a category for adults in addition to three groups for kids age 7 and older. Sculpting begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12. The event will celebrate Mississippi’s native and turtles. Leave the plastic water bottles at home for this one — water stations with paper cups will be provided.

Father’s Day Weekend on the Coast is brimming with events, including two new festivals in Gulfport — The Ugly Tie Festival in downtown and the Honey Festival at Centennial Plaza.

A vintage motorcycle show and motorcycle cruise-in will be a special treat for dads at the first Ugly Tie Festival. It’s also family fun with music, art vendors and a bunch of food trucks to sample. Of course, there’s an ugly tie contest and since it’s summer in South Mississippi, a beer garden for a cold drink.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Beekeepers will bring honey and honey products for sale at the Honey Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20. On the grounds of Centennial Plaza also will be workshops, music, artists, crafters, farmers and vendors from the Beach Blvd. Market, which takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday at Centennial Plaza.

Gulfport also has a new Juneteenth celebration June 19, along with similar events in other cities on the Coast.

The schedule of events for June is:

June Events

Ongoing — Friday Fireworks every Friday through Labor Day starting at 9:15 p.m., fired near Margaritaville Resort Biloxi.

Sunday through Sept. 5 — Pool Party at Centennial Plaza waterpark, U.S. 90, Gulfport, every Sunday through Labor Day, weather permitting. Open to the public and family-friendly, 4-7 p.m. $25 admission

June 3-13 — Summer Fair with pay one price rides, summer camp day and local bands at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

June 7-13 — Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi is considered the premier billfish tournament in the Gulf of Mexico. Over $300,000 in cash prizes.

June 10— Chili, Mac & Cheese Cookoff, presented by Rotary Club of Bay St. Louis. 5-8 p.m. at Bay St. Louis Community Hall and breezeways. $10 ticket includes one free drink. Raffle for 5 different vacation packages.

June 11 — An Intimate Evening with the Legendary John Conlee, 7 p.m. at Grand Magnolia Listening Room, 3604 Magnolia St., Pascagoula. Tickets to hear the country singer are $50, or $70 for VIP.

June 12 — Sand Jam on Front Beach at Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs. Check-in at 8 a.m. and sculpting begins at 9 a.m. Three categories from ages 7-17. Free viewing. $20 team registration fee.

June 12 — Grillin on the Green, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Biloxi Town Green, U.S. 90. Vendors, BBQ cook-off, food plates start at $5. Chicken, ribs, brisket, seafood Children’s play area, entertainment all day. Free admission.

June 12 — Unity in our Community — fun and career fair on the riverfront in Moss Point, noon-5 p.m. Games, foods, entertainment, career and wellness fairs, mental health resource, ministers and church choirs.

June 12 — Second Saturday Art Walk, Main Street, Bay St. Louis. 4-8 p.m. Free.

June 17-27 — Last of the Red Hot Lovers performed by Center Stage at 2670 Rue Palofox, Biloxi. Wednesday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50

June 18 — Putting in the Pass Golf Tournament at The Oaks Golf Club in Pass Christian. Registrations begins at 7 a.m. and teams will tee off at 8 a.m. for this 18-hole tournament.

June 18 — Third Friday in downtown Pascagoula. 5-8 p.m.

June 18-20 — Gulfport Juneteenth Celebration. Parade and festival June 19.

June 19 — Paddle the Bay fundraiser by Pass Christian Rotary Club from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Henderson Point Park at the base of the Bay Bridge. Paddle around Mallini Bayou or across the bay in kayaks, canoes or paddleboats. New 5K fun run/walk this year. Food, music, silent auction.

June 19 — Beauvoir’s Living History, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Demonstrations and re-enactors from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $12.50 adults, $10 military/seniors, $7.50 children (6-18)

June 19 — Juneteenth at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Music, art, food. Free

June 19 — Ugly Tie Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. in downtown Gulfport. New Father’s Day weekend family fun festival with vintage motorcycle show and motorcycle cruise-in, rock and roll, food trucks, ugly tie contest, art vendors, beer garden.

June 19 — Beethoven & a Violin Virtuoso, presented at 7:30 p.m. by Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra at Immersive Media Performing Arts Center, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Masks required. Tickets start at $47.50

June 19 — Lil Baby & Friends concert at 8 p.m. at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi. Multi-act hip-hop concert. Tickets start at $63.

June 20 — Honey Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of Centennial Plaza, U.S. 90, Gulfport, featuring Mississippi Gulf Coast beekeepers. Honey products, artists, crafters, farmers, music and mini workshops focusing on bees, beekeeping and honey for food and medicine.

June 26 — Downtown Biloxi Artist & Fresh Market, 785 Howard Ave, Biloxi. 9 a.m.-noon.

June 26 — #3D Mississippi opening night at Studio Waveland + Gallery, 228 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Event celebrates renowned sculptors in a 3D exhibition June 26-Oct. 4. Music by Muevelo! and food trucks. 6-10 p.m. Ticket packages $25-$150.

June 27 — Scrapin’ The Coast at Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. The low-rider vehicles return. Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $20 for spectators.

The Sun Herald will continue to update the calendar, and more information about upcoming events can be found online at the Coastal Mississippi events page.

