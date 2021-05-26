Coast native vying to snatch the crown on new season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is back, and she’s ready to snatch the crown on the newest season of “RuPauls Drag Race All Stars.”

Silky, a Mississippi Gulf Coast native and celebrity drag queen, competed on Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and sashayed her way to the finale episode, where she was knocked out of the competition in a lip sync against Brooke Lynn Hytes.

Since her appearance on “Drag Race,” the Moss Point native has spent some time on the Coast and has been seen hanging out at Sipps bar in Gulfport. She’s performed there and other venues, including drag brunch events at White Pillars restaurant and Live Oak Lounge in Biloxi.

Silky will compete against 12 other all-stars, and the cast of the new “All Stars” season includes her season 11 sisters A’Keria C. Davenport, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Scarlet Envy.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” just completed its 13th season, which filmed with safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic and featured the show’s first transgender competitor, Gottmik.

Host RuPaul changed signature taglines in the reality show to be more inclusive, and Gottmik’s looks, dancing and acting secured her a spot in the Season 13 finale, with Symone winning the crown for the season.

You can watch the sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” on Paramount+. The show premieres on June 24, with a new episode airing every Thursday.