Teacher makes music covers to help students remember lessons

Lee County High School health and physical education teacher Amy Todd writes raps dubbed over popular hits to help get the lessons to stick with the students, May 4, 2021, in Sanford, N.C. Because her classes are required electives, Todd, who’s taught at Lee County High School for 15 years, only sees her students 90 days of the school year. The information she teaches is only delivered to them once. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) AP

On her 45-minute commute to and from her home in Fayetteville to teach health and physical education at Lee County High School, Amy Todd turns on the radio.

When music plays on FOXY 99, one of Fayetteville’s hip hop and R&B stations, she pays close attention to the lyrics. Every once in a while, she’ll scoff at their absurdity.

“I’ll be like, ‘That’s ridiculous,’” she said, sitting in her classroom one recent Tuesday afternoon. “Let’s just take the lyrics out of that and call it something else.”

So she took the songs and made them into her own, rewriting the lyrics of popular hits with words and phrases that would get difficult lessons across to her students.

Because her classes are required electives, Todd, who’s taught at Lee County High School for 15 years, only sees her students 90 days of the school year. The information she teaches is only delivered to them once.

Making the lessons into song, Todd said, is a way to get her students to remember and make better decisions in the future.

Since 2014, she’s recorded well over 100 songs of her own in the name of getting her lessons to stick.

Topics covered in Todd’s class aren’t always easy. The songs make the coursework digestible.

Her classroom and car can turn into a recording studio in an instant. She’ll record on the voice memo app on her phone, always making sure to write down the lyrics.

“If you’re talking about something very difficult like heart flow or anatomy or muscles or something, the words tend to get a little involved, more in-depth,” Todd said.

She’ll rap about the risks of cigarette smoking over The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize,” about strokes to Lady Gaga’s 2008 hit “Pokerface,” and about sexually transmitted disease to Lil Wayne’s “No Worries.”

If it’s under the North Carolina Standard Course of Study, Todd’s probably written a song about it.

She’ll use Fayetteville native J. Cole’s music, too. In her classroom, she pulls up a rap she wrote about hydration dubbed over Cole’s “She Knows.”

Where Cole raps: “In his ear sayin’ that she down for whatever. In the back of his mind is Coretta. She knows,” Todd’s version is: “Best daily tradition, healthiest addiction, H2O.”

She said she tells new students to make sure the volume is down on the headphones provided to them so they don’t hurt their ears. When she’s met with confusion, she’ll assure them it’s just her talking to them.

“They hit play, and I say, ’And I know you’ll know you’re in the right spot when you start laughing or your face starts squishing up,” Todd said. “And sure enough, they have a hard time containing themselves.”

SANFORD NATIVE TURNED BASKETBALL STAR

Todd is originally from Sanford and graduated from Lee County High School in 1995. She spent her early childhood doing pageants. Her talent? Singing. She was a childhood model, too.

From a black filing cabinet in her classroom, she pulls the June 1990 edition of “Teen Magazine” and opens to a dog-eared page with her photo on it.

“The Search Is On!” the cursive headline reads. “TEEN Magazine’s ninth annual GREAT MODEL SEARCH is on the lookout for the 1990 Model Discovery of the Year.”

Todd played basketball through college. She started off with a scholarship to Campbell University. After one semester, she transferred to Central Carolina Community College to keep getting credits, where Title IX allowed her to play on the men’s team.

Eventually, she went on to Methodist University and the woman’s basketball teams. She said her picture now hangs in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Todd launched into stardom once — kind of — when she was featured in the intro of Spike Lee’s 1998 film “He Got Game.”

Less than a minute into the movie partly shot in North Carolina, Todd, wearing royal blue basketball shorts with a white stripe and black Nike sneakers, dribbles a basketball between her legs on an outdoor court in Clemmons.

Despite notoriety, Todd said her teaching experience hasn’t changed.

She briefly had a TikTok account set up by her students where she posted videos of her own, some of which went viral. But that is no longer happening. Todd said she prefers to spend her time running or doing yoga.

The songs stick around, and those lessons seem to be working. And the kids are remembering.

At her desk, two notes from students hang taped to the left side.

“Thank you for the overabundance of iconic rap music,” one of them reads, “you are truly a rap god.”