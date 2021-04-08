Entertainment

Wipe out or wakeboard at new water park attraction coming to the Gulf Coast

Even before an indoor waterpark opens next year at OWA Amusement Park & Entertainment Destination, visitors to the amusement park in Foley, Alabama, can get wet and wild.

Gravity Island Watersports will open early this summer — outdoors on the 14-acre lake at the center of the amusement park — and it’s like nothing in the region.

The premier attraction is the new Wake Park. It has an overhead cable spanning 700 feet to pull riders by rope and handle as they wakeboard, wakeskate, kneeboard, or go water skiing or tubing the wave.

For beginners and those who aren’t sure of their skills on the wave, a “get up guarantee” is offered to every rider, regardless of their experience.

Aqua Play is a less intense inflatable obstacle course for all ages. Guests will test their balance and versatility as they slip, slide and bounce across the obstacles.

Union Aquaparks - Commercial from Union Aquaparks on Vimeo.

Admission to Gravity Island Watersports will be by reservation and at a separate cost from the amusement park.

The price hasn’t been set yet, said Tucker Boatwright, OWA social media coordinator. He said those who are interested can sign up for email updates at GravityIslandWatersports.com.

This new attraction will be operated by local professional wakeboarder, T. J. Allen, and his wife, Caitlin. Their team will provide hands-on training with the cable system and will coach and give lessons to guests who want improve their wakeboard skills.

OWA is a 520-acre park with a roller coaster among the 22 rides. It also has 44,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space and a 90,000-square-foot indoor events center.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
