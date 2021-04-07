My worst moment: Colman Domingo of ‘Walking Dead’ and the memorable slapping-and-hair-pulling scene opposite Don Johnson on ‘Nash Bridges’

It’s been quite the year for Colman Domingo, whose versatility has been on display as a blues trombonist “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” as sponsor to Zendaya’s teenage addict on “Euphoria” and in his long-running role as Victor Strand on “Fear of the Walking Dead,” which returns with new episodes this month: “He’s becoming the most ultimate version of himself, without apology, which is a bit ruthless, very pragmatic and with a lot of style,” Domingo said.

There’s more. Domingo also has key roles in two highly anticipated movies slated for later this year: “Zola,” based on a viral Twitter thread about the wild and ultimately dangerous adventure of two exotic dancers during a trip to Florida, and “Candyman,” the Chicago-shot sequel to the original 1992 horror film.

It’s been a year of highlights. But every career has its awkward moments. And when asked to share one, Domingo recalled an early TV guest role on “Nash Bridges” opposite Don Johnson that did not go as expected.

My worst moment …

“Picture it: San Francisco, the mid-'90s. I was an actor in the Bay Area and the gig to get was ‘Nash Bridges’ starring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. The way that ‘Law & Order’ was the gig to get if you were an actor in New York, that’s what ‘Nash Bridges’ was for any actor worth your salt in San Francisco.

“Luckily I was blessed to get recurring work on that show. Each time I played a different character, so I would change my body, my voice, put on some glasses, you name. My first episode I shot with Mr. Don Johnson, I played a drug lord or something, and I kidnap his daughter. For the whole episode he’s trying to chase me down. When he eventually finds me, I’m working out in a Coogi sweater. I don’t know what the costume’s designer’s thought was. I’m literally lifting weights in a Coogi sweater, it doesn’t make any sense.

“Anyway, the scene is: Don Johnson comes in. I’m startled. I jump up and run toward a door. Then he kicks me in the butt through the door, turns me around and asks where his daughter is.

“The episode is called ‘Dirty Tricks’ (from 1997). And on this day, apparently Don Johnson was a little frustrated. He and the director weren’t on the best terms, I think that’s what it was.

“So we’re about to rehearse the scene. My stunt guy — who looked nothing like me by the way; I think he was 50 pounds heavier and 20 years older — gets kicked through the door and then I step in so Don Johnson can turn me over and say, ‘Where is she?’ and my line is, ‘I don’t know.’ In rehearsal, he decides he’s going to slap me one time. Like, pop me in the face and say again, ‘Where is she?’ and I say ‘I don’t know’ and then cut. It was a real pop, it wasn’t fake. But that was fine. And that was the way it was supposed to go down.

“So we go to shoot the scene. My stuntman goes through the door, then we switch so I’m down on the ground and Don Johnson turns me around: ‘Where is she?’ I say, ‘I don’t know.’ He slaps me in the face: ‘Where is she?’ I say, again, “I don’t know!’

“Then he slaps me again. And then again with his backhand. Then a third time with his palm. So it was back and forth, one, two, three. And I’m getting dazed and I’m thinking, he’s slapping the hell out of me! That’s not what we rehearsed. And I thought, how far is this going to go? Are we doing the scene anymore? Is this still happening? (Laughs)

“He asks me again, ‘Where is she?’ And I say, ‘I don’t know!’ And I see his hand about to raise to hit me again. Now, I’m from Philadelphia, and I think my Philadelphia inner city instincts kicked in because I grabbed the back of his hair and I said, ‘Heeeeey!’ And he breaks character and goes, ‘Will somebody call cut?’ Because apparently he was going to keep slapping the crap out of me until someone called cut (laughs).

“We’re looking at each other and he looks like a wild animal (laughs) and I look crazy because I’m like, what is happening? I think I was 25 years old and I was like, what’s going on? And I look around and everyone’s kind of stunned because this young actor just pulled the hair of the No. 1 the call sheet. And No. 1 just kept going with the scene longer than anyone anticipated.

“I think he was just into the scene and is a very strong method actor. He was probably like: I’m playing my intention and I’m going to pay it through until someone calls ‘cut’! (Laughs)

“So we were all in shock and Don looks at me and he goes, ‘I’m sorry, Colman. It’s just that no one called cut.’”

Was it awkward afterward?

“It wasn’t awkward. Don Johnson, like myself, we’re both Sagittarians, and I think he just got carried away (laughs). He was kind afterward. He’s funny and kind and warm. I think that was a moment where he was just a little frustrated but also deeply into the character. That’s how I took it (laughs). I never took it as if he was meaning to harm me. It just got carried away and no one called cut.

“I have very sensitive gums, so I knew my gum was bleeding a little bit. And he looked at me and I was like, ‘I’m fine, I can handle myself.’ Because I was a young actor and I didn’t want to cause a rift about it. That was my first episode with the show and I wanted to be asked back. And he actually leaned in and hugged me, because he would never try to hurt somebody.

“But I learned the power of ‘cut.’

“And as a director, I cut when I say I’m going to call ‘cut’ and I don’t let it extend. (Domingo has directed episodes of “Fear of the Walking Dead.”) With actors, you never know their process and they might land so deep into a moment that they’ll keep going.

“But I know in that moment on ‘Nash Bridges,’ it was not the character pulling his hair, it was Colman Domingo, young actor from Philadelphia. But we might still be doing the scene if I hadn’t done that (laughs).

“Apparently he took it in stride because they did ask me back. It’s a credit to Don Johnson that he didn’t take it personally. And it’s a credit to myself that I didn’t take it personally, either.

“I’ve been hoping to run into him again in my career just to laugh about it. It was a moment where a method actor kept going, my inner city instincts kicked in and a director didn’t feel empowered to call cut. It wasn’t a great moment for anyone (laughs). But we’re still here, still in the business, hopefully we’ve all learned from it.”

The takeaway …

“Because I didn’t know how set life worked, I wish I’d been able to have some kind of conversation about it afterward: Is this normal or not? How is a director supposed to take care of you? Because the way you rehearse it is the way you’re supposed to shoot it.

“So my takeaway is that it helped build me into a very strong director. And as an actor, I learned the value of taking care of my co-stars and guest stars. I’m very clear about that. I’m No. 3 on my show and I know that I have to be very conscious of that, so everyone feels safe and they feel heard.

“So it was a very funny, wild experience (laughs) but I’m actually grateful that I had it.”