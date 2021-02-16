FILE - Executive producer/narrator Jordan Peele arrives at the premiere of "The Twilight Zone" on March 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. Peele turns 42 on Feb. 21. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 21-27

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 84. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 80. Actor Peter McEnery is 81. Record company executive David Geffen is 78. Actor Tyne Daly is 75. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 75. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 72. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 68. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 63. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 63. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60. Actor William Baldwin is 58. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 52. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 51. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 51. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 48. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 44. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 42. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42. Comedian-director Jordan Peele is 42. Actor Brendan Sexton III (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 41. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 35. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 34. Actor Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 34. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 32. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 27. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 25.

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 93. Actor John Ashton is 73. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 71. Actor Ellen Greene (“Pushing Daisies”) is 70. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 62. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 54. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 53. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ″What Not to Wear”) is 52. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 52. Actor-singer Lea Solanga is 50. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 50. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 48. Singer James Blunt is 47. Actor Drew Barrymore is 46. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 42. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 39. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 36. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 31.

Feb. 23: Steel guitarist Rusty Young of Poco is 75. Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 70. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 69. Singer Howard Jones is 66. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 59. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 56. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 53. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 52. Actor Niecy Nash (“The Soul Man,” “Reno 911!”) is 51. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 50. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 48. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 46. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 45. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 43. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen,” ″Jobs”) is 40. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 38. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 38. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 35. Actor Dakota Fanning is 27.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 90. Singer Joanie Sommers is 80. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 79. Actor Barry Bostwick is 76. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 74. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74. Musician George Thorogood is 71. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 70. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 70. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 65. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 63. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 60. Singer Michelle Shocked is 59. Actor Billy Zane is 55. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“NYPD Blue”) is 47. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 46. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 38. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 38. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 37. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 33. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 32. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 30.

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 90. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 84. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 84. Actor Diane Baker is 83. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 79. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 72. Musician-actor John Doe of X (“Roswell”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 62. Comedian Carrot Top is 56. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 56. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 55. Actor Tea Leoni Leoni is 55. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 53. Actor Sean Astin is 50. Singer Daniel Powter is 50. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 48. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 48. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 46. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 45. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 43. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 35. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 35. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 35. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 34.

Feb. 26: Guitarist Paul Cotton of Poco is 78. Actor-director Bill Duke is 78. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 76. Singer Mitch Ryder is 76. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 71. Singer Michael Bolton is 68. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 63. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 57. Actor Jennifer Grant is 55. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) is 53. Singer Erykah Badu is 50. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 49. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 49. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 46. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 44. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 42. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 42. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 39. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 37. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 31. Actor Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D”) is 28.

Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 91. Actor Barbara Babcock is 84. Actor Howard Hesseman is 81. Actor Debra Monk is 72. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 67. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 64. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 64. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 61. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 61. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 60. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 59. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 59. Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 56. Actor Noah Emmerich is 56. Actor Donal Logue is 55. Singer Chilli of TLC is 50. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 49. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 48. Bassist Shonna Tucker (Drive-By Truckers) is 43. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 41. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 41. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 41. Singer Josh Groban is 40. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 40. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant is 38. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 38. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 35. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 31.