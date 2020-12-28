Entertainment
This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
(Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.)
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 2
2. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown) Last week: 3
3. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine) Last week: 1
4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) Last week: 4
5: "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead) Last week: 5
6. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) Last week: 6
7. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte) Last week: 8
8. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s) Last week: 7
9. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) Last week: 9
10. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking) Last week: 16
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown) Last week: 1
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown) Last week: 2
3. "Humans" by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's) Last week: 15
4. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter) Last week: 4
5. "Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House" by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz (Crown) Last week: 3
6. “Guinness World Records 2021” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records) Last week: 6
7. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve and Kathy Doocy (Morrow) Last week: 13
8. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House) Last week: 7
9. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial) Last week: 9
10. "The Last Days of John Lennon" by James Patterson with Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge (Little, Brown) Last week: 5
