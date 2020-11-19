Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Al Pacino, Tina Fey to appear in ‘Heroes of New York’ lineup

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Al Pacino, Tina Fey and Eli Manning will join a star-studded lineup to celebrate the selfless acts of New Yorkers.

Robin Hood and iHeartRadio announced a collaboration Thursday to present “Heroes of New York,” which will air Dec. 1 on television and radio stations in New York. The one-hour show will share inspirational stories of generosity from individuals and organizations.

The show will feature musical performances from Mariah Carey, Tony Bennett and Andra Day. Carey will perform a medley, Bennett will sing “Smile” and Day will perform “Silent Night.”

Other special guests include Jon Stewart, Kevin Bacon, Mariano Rivera, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest and Tracy Morgan.

In May, the New York-based poverty fighting organization, Robin Hood, and iHeartMedia held the “Rise Up New York!” telethon. The event raised $115 million toward supporting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19.

  Comments  
