What to expect at this year’s Peter Anderson Festival

It’s the largest arts and crafts festival in the state and the 42nd Peter Anderson Festival in downtown Ocean Springs goes on this weekend with arts, crafts, music, food — and masks.

“Masks are required,” the event website reminds those who coming to the festival. “Remember to maintain social distancing within booths and remain six feet away from non-family members.”

A chance of showers Saturday is forecast to give way to sunny skies Sunday. The festival runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9-4.

The festival was created to honor master potter Peter Anderson, original potter of Shearwater Pottery in Ocean Springs, and to celebrate the arts. Artists and crafters come from across the region and the country and many demonstrate their work during the festival.

Here’s what’s happening:

Park and ride — Free transportation to the festival entrances is provided by the YMCA and Coast Transit Authority. The buses will pick up from Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Oak Park Elementary off Government Street and Holcomb Blvd. Buses also will pick up from the Greyhound Stadium parking lot off Government Street and Hanley Road.

Accessibility — CTA buses are ADA equipped and have bike racks. Washington Avenue, Government Street and other areas of downtown are closed to traffic during the festival.

Music — The stage is off Cash Alley and DeSoto Street next to the food court

Food — In addition to the food court, Local restaurants are open for indoor and outdoor dining and many food vendors are located under tents.

Vendors — Festival T-shirts and all kinds of pottery, art, crafts and holiday gifts are featured.

Hands on learning — Personnel from Gulf Coast Research Laboratory and University of Southern Mississippi will engage festival goers with hands-on marine activities.

Children’s art market— Art created by kids age 8-18 will be for sale Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on for those age eight to 18. Young art entrepreneurs will exhibit their one of a kind items For purchase on Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm on the grounds of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. Come shop with our young artists.