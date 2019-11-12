There’s another major performer coming to the Coast Coliseum in 2020. Hint: She’s a little bit country.

Another major concert is coming to Biloxi in 2020.

The announcement came Tuesday that Reba McEntire will play the Coast Coliseum at 8 p.m. on May 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22.

Other concerts announced for next year at the Coliseum are:

▪ Miranda Lambert’s “Wildcard Tour” will start in Tupelo Jan. 16, then stop at the Coast Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 17.

▪ Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour” follows at the Coliseum on March 6.

Reba will play several shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this year before continuing her Live Nation tour in the spring.

“The Queen of Country,” McEntire has sold more than 75 million records. Among her top songs are “Fancy,” “The Heart Won’t Lie” and “Somebody Should Leave.”