Get the Christmas spirit on the Coast with this full list of 2019 holiday events

It’s not quite Thanksgiving, but Christmas events already fill the calendar in South Mississippi.

Instead of just watching on TV as actors get a slice of small-town Christmas, this year experience the light shows, boat parades and Christmas concerts with family, neighbors and friends on the Coast.

For those who crave a White Christmas, snowflakes will glisten in the tree branches in downtown Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs. Ice skating returns to the Coast Coliseum the day after Thanksgiving.

The closest many Coast residents will ever get to marveling at the famous high-kicking Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City comes this year at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. “Christmas in the Air,” staged Dec. 14-27, will be like peering into a snowglobe and watching it come to life.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The show is created, produced and directed by Las Vegas producer Jeb Rand, who spent 8 years with the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular. Ann Cooley, a veteran Radio City Rockette, is the show’s lead choreographer. A 4-pack of tickets is $40, making it an affordable gift for the family.

Here’s how South Mississippi will celebrate Christmas:

ALL HOLIDAY SEASON:

▪ Nov. 26-Jan. 26 — Ice skating at Coast Coliseum. Admission for 90-minute sessions is $12, which includes skate rental, while supplies last. Session dates and times vary.

▪ Nov. 27-Dec. 31 — Snowflakes in the Bay in downtown Bay St. Louis and Depot Row. Oak trees are illuminated with snowflakes through the Christmas shopping season.

▪ Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 — Miracle: A Pop-Up Christmas Cocktail Bar at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns inside Boogie Nights nightclub. Seasonally-themed cocktails, vintage Christmas decorations, holiday songs. Every Friday is ugly sweater night.

▪ Nov. 29-Dec. 31 — Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival at Jones Park at U.S. 90 and 49. More than 1 million lights visitors can walk through or see from aboard a free heated trolley. New lights and rides this year, entertainment, pictures with Santa. 5:30-9:30 p.m. and the show ends at 10:30 p.m., weather permitting. $10 adults, $5 for ages 5-12, free entry for kids 4 and under. Closed Dec. 24-25.

▪ Nov. 29-Dec. 31 — 33 Days of Christmas at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, 504 Pass Road, Gulfport. 5-9 p.m. Free admission. The outside gardens will be lit for Christmas and the museum is home to the largest Lego railroad display in Mississippi with model trains running and train rides. 228-234-4649

▪ Dec. 6-8, 12-15 — Walter Anderson Theater Project presents “Elf the Musical” at The Mary C., 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14; at 4 p.m. Dec. 8; at 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior/military/student and $5 for children 12 and under.

▪ Dec. 14-27 — Christmas in the Air at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. A 26-person cast of high-kicking, Rockette-style dancers, plus singers, veteran TV and film actors. Individual tickets start at $12.95. Packages of 4 tickets start at $40, or $30 for military members. 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111

▪ Dec. 14-29 — King’s Christmas Display at 15324 Three Rivers Road, Biloxi. Santa will visit Dec. 14, 15, 21 and 22. After seeing the lights, go inside and visit the King family, sip free coffee and sit near the fire. Free.

NOVEMBER:

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 15-16

▪ Pass Christian Yacht Club Holiday Boutique, 120 S. Market St., Pass Christian. Shops and artists selling pottery, jewelry, toys, ornaments, gifts and food. $5 entry fee good for both days. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 928-581-2512

Saturday, Nov. 23

▪ Polar Express Holiday Open House by Howard Avenue’s West End Merchants in Biloxi.

▪ Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet at Beau Rivage’s Camilla Ballroom, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Kids can decorate cupcakes, create glitter fairy slime, paint an angel ornament and decorate crowns and wands to receive their wings. Free photo booth. Refreshments. 3-5 p.m. Admission $30. 228-324-6296

▪ A Very Terry Christmas with Terry Fator. Shows with the ventriloquist and comedian are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Beau Rivage. Tickets start at $34.95.

Black Friday, Nov. 29

▪ Martina McBride’s The Joy of Christmas tour kicks off in Biloxi at Beau Rivage. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $74.95.

DECEMBER:

Sunday, Dec. 1

▪ Holidays with Drag Queens at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay St. Louis. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Brunch available from The Smoking Oyster. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Table price also available. 415-336-9543 or 100MenHall@gmail.com.

▪ Gulf Coast Carnival Association Fleur de Lis Children’s Christmas Party. Noon-2 p.m. at Mary Mahoney’s restaurant, 110 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Refreshments, crafts, music. $25 per person, $30 at the door. RSVP to executivedirector@msgcca.org by Nov. 22.

▪ Holiday Peppermint Pops with Santa and Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra at Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Road, Kiln. 3 p.m. $25/ $10 for students and military with ID. 228-896-4276

Thursday, Dec. 5

▪ Ocean Springs Tree Lighting, 6-8 p.m. at Marshall Park in the downtown. Refreshments, carols, pictures with Santa. Free. 228-875-4236 or 228-875-4424

Friday, Dec. 6

▪ Downtown for the Holidays in Pascagoula with the tree lighting, holiday parade, shopping, performances and carriage rides. Free. Starts at 5 p.m. in downtown Pascagoula.

▪ Christmas in the Pass, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Pass Christian. Parade, tree lighting, Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves, music, food, art. 228-604-0014

▪ “Frozen” Kids Street Christmas at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. 5:30-8 p.m. Meet Elsa and Anna, make ornaments, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, face painting.

▪ CeeLo Gree Holiday Hits Tour, 7:30 p.m. at Island View Casino, Gulfport.

▪ Restless Heart Christmas Show, 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, Biloxi. Tickets start at $24.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7

▪ Ocean Springs Holiday Open House. Local businesses are decorated and offer refreshments and specials. Free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 228-875-4424

▪ Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas, 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi.

Saturday, Dec. 7

▪ Santa Plate & Cookie Decorating Class, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Kids make and decorate a dozen cookies and paint a Santa plate that will be fired for pickup the next week. 228-818-2878. $55 for members, $60 for non-members.

▪ Breakfast with Santa, 9-10 a.m. At de l’Epee Deaf Center, 1450 North St., Gulfport. Tree decorating, Christmas movies, letter to Santa. Free. Donations appreciated.

▪ Biloxi Christmas in the City at Rue Magnolia and Water Street arts district in downtown. Santa, local choirs, Slovenian Ladies Auxiliary pusharatas, 100 arts and craft vendors, food and this year’s ornament. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. 228-435-6339

▪ Christmas by the River, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point. Events begin at 10 a.m. Breakfast with Santa. Christmas parade at 3 p.m. from Southgate Mall to riverfront. Tree lighting at Riverfront Welcome Center 5:30 p.m. Boat parade at 6:15 p.m., followed by fireworks. 228-475-7887

▪ Snowflakes & Sugarplum Parade & Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis. Parade that starts at 11 a.m., followed by photos with Santa, bounce village, train and Christmas music. Free. 228-463-9222

▪ Santa’s Workshop and Children’s Walking Parade, noon-5:30 p.m. at D’Iberville Town Green, 10004 Central Ave. Crafts and activities, refreshments. Admission is donation of one non-perishable food item. Parade starts at 4 p.m. at AutoZone, followed by Santa’s arrival and lighting of the city tree. 228-257-9734

▪ Holiday Tour of Homes in Bay St. Louis. 1-4 p.m. Tour six homes decorated for the holidays, one with a Christmas boutique of handmade gifts. Tickets are $15 and available for pre-sale after Nov. 18, at Lulu’s, Clay Creations, Savage Skillet and Lazy Magnolia or get tickets for $15 at any of the tour homes. Benefits Friends of the Animal Shelter.

▪ Sugar Plum Festival & Christmas Parade at Hancock Whitney Bank Lighthouse Park, 14th St., Gulfport. 3-6:30 p.m. Photos with Santa and photo booth, decorate cookies, face painting, reindeer games. Parade begins at 6 p.m. and passes by. Free.

▪ Sea Santa Sail-A-Bration at 5:45 p.m. at Harper McCaughan Town Green, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. A waterless boat parade, tree lighting, human snow globe, music, photos with Santa, Cajun Christmas story, snow stop. Free. 228-380-6851

▪ Lumberton Old Tyme Christmas Celebration, 6-8 p.m. on Main Avenue. Tree lighting ceremony, Santa parade, story time. Free.

▪ Christmas on the Water Boat Parade along Casino Row in Biloxi at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks. Free. 228-617-3112

▪ Christmas on the Water Boat Cruise with Ship Island Excursions. See the boat parade and fireworks from the water while enjoying hors d’oeuvres supplied by Coast restaurants. Cash bar. $5 ticket includes two drink tickets. 228-806-0351

▪ Christmas on the Water Boat Parade on a Biloxi Schooner, which departs at 4:30 p.m. at the Schooner Pier, 367 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Parade starts at 6 p.m. Passengers can bring food. $45 adults, $25 children 3-12. 228-435-6320

▪ Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas Tour, 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, Biloxi. Tickets start at $24.

Sunday, Dec. 8

▪ Brunch with Santa 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at BR Prime in the Beau Rivage. Seafood, prime rib, unlimited specialty cocktails. Each child gets a gift and photo with Santa. $55 for adults, $25 children 3-12, 2 and under free. 888-952-2582

▪ The Nutcracker presented by Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Tickets start at $10.95-$24.95 through Ticketmaster. 228-324-6296

Tuesday, Dec. 10

▪ Christmas Concert 6-9 p.m. by Harrison Central High School and North Gulfport Middle School bands at Harrison Central High School gymnasium, 15600 School Road, Gulfport.

▪ The Platters Christmas, 8 p.m. at Island View Casino, Gulfport. $15

Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 10-14

▪ Holiday Open House at Beau Rivage. Artisan trunk shows plus regional artists. 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, Dec. 12-13

▪ A Christmas with Aaron Neville, 8 p.m. at Beau Rivage. Tickets start at $74.95.

Friday, Dec. 13

▪ Christmas Party 6-9 p.m. at Jazzeppi’s Ristorante, 195 Porter Ave., Biloxi. Bring an unwrapped Toys for Tots.

▪ Company Party Before Christmas 7 p.m.-midnight at The Cypress Taphouse, 6616 Rose Farm Road, Ocean Springs. Open to the public. Event has the best and worst of company holiday party, with costumes, games, tacky decorations, tipsy bosses, dirty Santa, Christmas carol Karaoke. $10 includes Christmas buffet and drink specials.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 13-15

▪ Wings Performing Arts presents Disney’s Frozen JR at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, Gulfport. Based on the 2018 Broadway musical with music from the animated film and five new songs written for the show. $15. Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

▪ Brunch with Santa at Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 9 a.m.-noon. $10 for adults, $15 children 3 and older. Letters to Santa, Christmas craft. Purchase tickets by Dec. 10. 228-388-4400

▪ International Christmas Festival & Pastry Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. Greek and Eastern European food and pastries, entertainment, dancing, family activities, marketplace gifts. Free admission. 228-860-3376 or 228-831-5820

▪ Christmas on the Bayou, Bayou Bernard and Gulfport Lake. 6-9 p.m. Lighted boat parade with more than 50 lights.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15

▪ Frozen Tea Party at 12:30 p.m. at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport, before the Frozen JR matinees. Meet and greet with Elsa and Anna, craft, tea and snacks. Prince and princess costumes encouraged. $15

▪ Holiday Toast with the Rat Pack & Marilyn, 8 p.m. at Island View Casino, Gulfport. $15.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

▪ Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters Christmas, 8 p.m. at Island View Casino Gulfport. $15

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 18-22

▪ Sounds of the Season in the hotel atrium at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Local choral groups perform from 6-7 p.m. each night.

Friday, Dec. 20

▪ Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $35 per family includes unassembled houses, frosting, decorations plus cocoa, cookies and holiday music. 228-897-6039

▪ Coast Big Band Holiday Show 7:30 p.m. at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Reserved Seating: Members $15. Non-members: $20. 228-818-2878

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-21

▪ Brandon Bennett: An Elvis My Way Christmas. 8 p.m. at IP Casino Resort, Biloxi. Tickets start at $14.

Friday-Monday, Dec. 20-23

▪ Christmas Time at Beauvoir, 6-9 p.m., 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Santa, cookies, movie, lights in Varina’s garden. Dec. 21 experience an 1860s Christmas in Camp as soldiers from both side recall Christmas past, followed by holiday social in the Presidential Library. 228-388-4400.

Saturday, Dec. 21

▪ Smith Family Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $20 non-members. 228-818-2878

Sunday, Dec. 22

▪ Gingerbread House Workshop for families, noon-2 p.m. at Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government. St., Ocean Springs. $50 for members, $55 for non-members.

Send details about additional holiday events to mynews@sunherald.com.