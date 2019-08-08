Missing highway marker honoring Louisiana’s Buddy Guy found

A Louisiana highway marker honoring blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy has been recovered, months after it disappeared.

News outlets report Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip Wednesday that the sign was at a person's house in Pride, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Baton Rouge.

Lt. Craig Dabadie says investigators believe a driver ran off the road and knocked the sign off a pole in May. Someone else picked it up as a souvenir.

The sign was posted along Louisiana 1, marking the spot where Guy recorded a music video. The marker honors the Louisiana native's legacy in music. Rolling Stone magazine listed him at number 23 of the "100 Greatest Guitarists."

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.