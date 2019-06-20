Buffalo and Niagara Falls part of annual Make Music Day

More than 30 iconic buildings and landmarks across the United States will be lit up orange on Friday night in support of Make Music Day.

The annual global celebration of music will feature over 5,000 free outdoor concerts, music lessons, jam sessions and other music-making events in more than 80 U.S. cities. The event is on the summer solstice and brings musicians of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels together to make, enjoy, perform, teach and learn music.

Among buildings and landmarks to be illuminated are: the Peace Bridge in Niagara Falls, the Innovation Center at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in Buffalo, the Bennington Battle Monument in Vermont, the Parthenon in Nashville, and Union Street Railroad Bridge in Salem, Oregon

All events are free and open to the public.