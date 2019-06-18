The Latest: Trump says Florida re-election rally will rock

James DeWilde and Laureen Vartanian, from Port Orange, Fla., use a patriotic-theme beach umbrella to stay cool as supporters of President Donald Trump camp out in front of the Amway Center, Monday, June 17, 2019, ahead of Tuesday's 2020 campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Fla. Joe Burbank

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

"Wild" like a rock concert.

That's how President Donald Trump envisions his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

To Trump, Republican enthusiasm is at an all-time high. But the political event is also drawing protesters.

Trump says his re-election launch will be a political spectacle. In a tweet, he says: "People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild — See you later!"

Some supporters started lining up Monday to attend the event.

Opponents are launching their protests at a gay bar in Orlando. The city is home to a large Puerto Rican population and it's also where a shooting at a gay nightclub killed 49 people three years ago.

___

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is set to kick off his re-election campaign with a rally Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.

Campaign advisers say Trump will seek to connect his first term to the goals he hopes to achieve with four more years as president.

Democrats say Trump won't be credible running again as an outsider and they claim that he's made life harder for people after just two years in office.