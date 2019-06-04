Want to be the first ‘American Idol’ from the Coast? Here’s where to try out in August.

‘The Voice’ contestant and Coast native Rod Stokes sings ‘Reckless Love’ Moss Point native Rod Stokes is competing on "The Voice" season 16. This is a home video of him singing Cory Asbury's "Reckless Love." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Moss Point native Rod Stokes is competing on "The Voice" season 16. This is a home video of him singing Cory Asbury's "Reckless Love."

Think you have what it takes to become #TheNextIdol? Well you’re in luck.

ABC’s hit show “American Idol” has released their 2019 audition dates for Season 18.

Although there aren’t any Mississippi locations listed, the show will host open call auditions in two nearby cities.

“Idol” will be in Mobile, Alabama, on Aug. 20 and in Baton Rouge on Aug. 25.

You must be between the ages of 15 and 28 and a legal U.S. resident to audition, according to “American Idol” website.

Click here to sign up for the auditions.