Acrobats, America’s love for movies inspires this year’s summer show at Beau Rivage

Acrobats and aerialists at the Beau Rivage Theater in Biloxi will flip and fly through the air. The show begins Saturday, June 8 and runs through Aug. 7.

Biloxi’s got extreme talent every summer as the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino brings an international cast of performers to the stage.

This summer’s cirque-style show is “LUNARO,” and it celebrates America’s love for the movies during its run from June 8 to Aug. 7. The cinematic adventure features movie scenes from current hits back to iconic shows from the days of drive in-movies.

Many of the performers have appeared with Cirque du Soleil, on “American’s Got Talent” or other television shows and in national competitions.





Nine acts keep the audience amazed as the Mongolian Circus Group Teeterboard Act launch each other through the air, and amused as comedian “Oksana Awkard” takes the stage. Speed, strength and agility are displayed in two-wheel acts and other performances that will see aerialists flipping and flying through the air and acrobats performing gravity-defying act.s

“DreamCast Entertainment has been producing shows exclusively for MGM Resorts International since 2003 and we look forward to creating a new experience each summer,” said Misha Matorin, DreamCast president. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the high-energy show, he said.

Performances are 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There are no performances on Friday.

Tickets are $12.95, $16.95 and $29.95 plus tax and facility fees.

For families, it’s a total experience with a family four pack of tickets priced at $40 mid-week. Active duty and retired military can enjoy four tickets for $30 every Monday with valid military ID. On Saturday face painting and balloon art are free from 1-7 p.m. in the atrium.

“LUNARO” ticket holders have other perks. Children 12 and under eat free at The Buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and ticket holders receive a $5 arcade credit for every $25 spent on Beau Rivage Theatre concessions.

Guests can receive 15% off their total bill at BR Prime, Jia, Stalla and Terrace Cafe when presenting ticket stub, along with a discount at The Promenade Shops.

Details: For tickets call 888-566-7469 or visit beaurivage.com