DuVernay says watch ‘When They See Us’ at your own pace

This image released by Netflix shows Niecy Nash as Delores Wise, left, and Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise in a scene from "When They See Us." Atsushi Nishijima

Netflix is made for bingeing, but filmmaker Ava DuVernay says that audiences should watch her Central Park Five miniseries "When They See Us " at their own pace.

The "Selma" filmmaker says she showed it to a group of people and some had to take breaks and some wanted to power through the harrowing true story.

The four-part series explores the plight of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn't commit in 1989.

She says it blends aspects of crime drama and family drama genres in a way that isn't often applied to black stories.

It's currently available to Netflix subscribers.