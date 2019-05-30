Will Silky Nutmeg Ganache win? Mississippi Coast native in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finale

See Silky Nutmeg Ganache in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 promo RuPaul's Drag Race returned for a new season on VH1 with a new contestant with ties to Mississippi: Silky Nutmeg Ganache. See her in the network's promo for season 11. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK RuPaul's Drag Race returned for a new season on VH1 with a new contestant with ties to Mississippi: Silky Nutmeg Ganache. See her in the network's promo for season 11.

She won several challenges. She served beautiful looks on the runway. And this Southern miss didn’t shy away from the controversy, either.

Now, Silky Nutmeg Ganache has a chance to win the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” crown Thursday night.

Ganache is a Moss Point native and is the first drag queen from Mississippi to compete on the show.

Ganache has won two main challenges and three mini challenges in season 11 of the popular show known for it’s hilarious challenges and celebrity guest appearances.

She’ll compete against Brook Lynn Hytes, Yvie Oddly and A’Keria C. Davenport in the “Drag Race” finale. The winner, decided by host and creator RuPaul, will win a $100,000 prize, makeup courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills and claim the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Ganache has performed well in humor challenges and is known for her beauty looks and gowns on the runway. She’s been criticized this season for having ill-fitting outfits and had a few fights with other contestants, including fellow finalist Oddly.

Will this Mississippi girl win it all? Watch the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at 8 p.m. Thursday on VH1.