Black spring break events list: Lingerie party, twerk contest, Springfest and more

By Sun Herald

Spring break returns to the Biloxi beach and this year the festivities start a day earlier on Thursday, April 11, and continue until Sunday, April 14.

Thousands of people will gather on the beach and at the Coast Coliseum, where many of the activities will be held.

Here is the official calendar of events for Black Spring Break weekend:

Thursday, April 11

First ever Pajama vs Lingerie Welcome Party with Worst Behavior and other live performances. $500 prizes for sexiest PJs and lingerie. At Level Nightclub, 820 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Friday, April 12

Twerk Fest 6 featuring guest DJs, celebrity host and performers and $1,000 in prizes. At Coast Coliseum, 2360 Beach Blvd. Event starts at 9 p.m.

Official after party at Bootleggers Nightclub, 1913 Pass Road, Biloxi. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Car, Truck and Bike Show on the grounds of the Coast Coliseum. Contests and live performances. $20 per carload for parking and admission to car show and vendors. Doors open at 11 a.m. Car show events begins around 2 p.m.

5th annual Gulf Coast Springfest concert at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, featuring Tokyo Jetz, Blac Youngsta, NBA Youngboy, Kevin Gates, Jaquees, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo. Tickets available at Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Rehab Day Party at Coast Coliseum. Gates open at 11 a.m. with free admission and live performances. 1-5 p.m.

Other events

Thursday — Welcome to spring break LITuation at Sensations Bar & Lounge, 279 Caillavet St., Biloxi. 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Friday-Sunday — Party at Beach Buns Poolside Bar & Grill, 315 Courthouse Road, Gulfport. Open until 6 a.m.

Saturday — Spring Break Extravaganza on the beach at 3940 Beach Blvd. Biloxi. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday — Daytox Party Cruise Black Beach Weekend on the Betsy Ann Riverboat, 173 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Cruises at noon and 4 p.m.

Sunday — Pool party at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Biloxi, 940 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

