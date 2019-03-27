Moss Point native on ‘Drag Race’ is slaying the competition. Can she make it to the top?

She’s channeled her inner Oprah, sashayed in hues of orange, has won a mini challenge and been called first on the runway.
Silky Nutmeg Ganache, the first drag queen from Mississippi to ever compete in “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is doing well in the 11th season of the reality competition.
Last week, Silky won the “maxi challenge” for her role as Oprah Winfrey in the “Drag Race” production of “Trump: The Rusical.” Each episode includes a runway challenge before judging, and the theme for the last episode was the color orange.
Silky was praised for her makeup and choice of evening gown.
The judges have praised Silky for her personality and star presence, and the Moss Point native made friends with Miley Cyrus when was a guest judge on the first episode of the season.
Silky, who revealed last week she registered as a Republican in Mississippi, has also stirred up a bit of controversy. She’s made it known that she wants a spinoff show, and her other competitors have confessed that they feel she’s too talkative.
But so far, Silky is making the Coast proud with her progress on the show.
Can she make it to the final three or take the crown? Watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Thursdays at 8 p.m. CST on VH1.
Rod Stokes on ‘The Voice’
Another Moss Point native has advanced through two rounds of “The Voice.”
Rod Stokes, a soulful country singer who now lives in Grand Bay, Alabama, turned three chairs with his rendition “To Love Somebody” in the Blind Auditions.
This week, Stokes lost his spot on Blake Shelton’s team in the Battle Rounds, but he was stolen by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. Stokes will perform in the Knockouts in the coming weeks.
