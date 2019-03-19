Moss Point native’s soulful rendition of ‘To Love Somebody’ lands him a spot on ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine wanted him.
John Legend wanted him.
But after a three-chair turn during blind auditions, soulful country singer Rod Stokes chose Blake Shelton as his coach for season 16 of “The Voice.”
“That’s my guy,” Shelton said after Stokes, a Moss Point native, finished his rendition of “To Love Somebody” by the Bee Gees.
The judges pleaded their case to Stokes before he picked Shelton.
“It was so special. It jumped out at me right away,” Levine said. He was the first coach to push his button. Backstage, Stokes’ wife teared up as his children cheered.
“I love the gravel in your voice, but I love the clarity in which you hit those beautiful high notes, too,” Legend told Stokes. “You have so much power, so much range.”
Stokes’ hometown is on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but he now lives in Grand Bay, Alabama.
Here is more on Stokes, from his “Voice” profile:
Stokes grew up watching his sister sing in church and was too shy to participate. After leaving a his football dreams behind in college to take over his family’s construction business, Stokes felt inspired to start singing and his family started a traveling musical ministry. Stokes lost over 100 pounds after meeting his wife.
