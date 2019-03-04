Dolly-loving Brit Yola explores fusion of country and soul

This Feb. 21, 2019, photo shows British singer-songwriter Yola in Nashville, Tenn. Yola’s new album, “Walk Through Fire,” is an exploration of the intersection of soul, country and rock combined with her background in songwriting. Produced and co-written with Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, the record is an introduction to an artist who has spent most of her career behind the scenes as a songwriter or singing in bands. Mark Humphrey AP Photo