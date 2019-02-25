Did Jason Momoa just bring back this ’80s hair accessory by wearing one at the Oscars?

Lady Gaga wore a $30 million Tiffany diamond to the Oscars. It was first worn by Audrey Hepburn, Fox News reported.
Meh.
“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa wore a pink scrunchie around his wrist and made fashion fans squeal.
Only the eagle-eyed caught the first glimpse of the velvet hair accessory around his wrist as Momoa and his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, hit the red carpet.
The blush pink scrunchie matched his pink velvet Fendi tuxedo created by Chanel and Fendi designer Karl Lagerfeld, according to Vogue. Lagerfeld died last week.
The fashion bible declared this an “important moment in scrunchie history” and “a major coup for the ‘80s touchstone.”
And just like that, scrunchies are feeling the love again.
“Though he could’ve gone for the nostalgic barrettes currently taking over our Instagram feeds, he managed to perfectly pull off the scrunchie look better than any influencer ever could,” gushed Harper’s Bazaar.
In the midst of all the gushing, E! News dropped a bit of scrunchie trivia: Lagerfeld “actually created the original scrunchie back in the 1980s,” E! reported.
Scrunchies have fallen in and out of favor innumerable times over the last three decades. Whenever ‘80s and ‘90s fashions come back, so does the scrunchie.
During a ‘90s renaissance five years ago, designers brought it back and It Girls everywhere wore scrunchies again — “supermodel Cara Delevingne, singers Selena Gomez and Rita Ora and the women in Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ video,” wrote the Kansas City Star in 2014.
“’Sex and the City’ heroine Carrie Bradshaw “almost single-handedly killed off the lowly hair tie in an episode now famous in ‘SATC’ lore,” the Star noted.
“In a scene with her author boyfriend, Carrie berates him for having his leading female character running all over New York in a scrunchie.”
Momoa’s scrunchie inspired the women of Twitter to root around in their bathroom drawers and closets for their old scrunchies - while others took the chance to swear proudly they never stopped wearing theirs.
What “some may not know,” noted Refinery29 entertainment website, “is that Momoa’s actually got a history of rocking scrunchies in a completely non-ironic way — and he’s got a thing for pink, too.
“Back in November, he did interviews for ‘Aquaman’ with a pink satin scrunchie on his wrist, and was even spotted wearing it walking around Australia afterwards. More than just a wrist accessory, he’s properly worn two pink scrunchies in his hair as well.”
Take that, Carrie Bradshaw.
Comments