Some notable reaction to the arrest of Jussie Smollett

In this Nov. 14, 2015, photo, Jussie Smollett is shown at Macy's Lenox Square during the Sean John 2015 Fall Holiday event in Atlanta. The 36-year-old actor was charged Wednesday with making a false police report when he told authorities he was attacked last month in Chicago by two men who hurled racist, anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck. AP Images for Macy's John Amis