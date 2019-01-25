Crawfish Festival announces 2019 lineup and it’s country strong

The lineup of headline performers at the 27th Crawfish Music Festival reinforces the idea that country music goes with heaps of crawfish and a midway of rides.
The festival returns to the grounds of the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi for a 5-day run, from April 24-28. Performances by national country artists were announced Friday for the last three nights of the event.
They include:
- Friday, April 26 — Justin Moore with Colt Ford
- Saturday, April 27 — Jamey Johnson returns this year with Blackberry Smoke & Hardy
- Sunday, April 28 — Travis Tritt with Morgan Wallen
The festival is keeping to its country roots, according to a press release, and more acts will be announced later.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or at Ticketmaster.
The Crawfish Festival unofficially kicks off the spring and summer festival season in South Mississippi. Along with music and crawfish, what draws the crowds are a variety of food, carnival rides, vendors and craft beer.
