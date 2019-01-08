Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B to play Bonnaroo fest

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Cardi B performs at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will feature Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, the Lumineers and multiple sets from Phish. The lineup was released Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 for the June 13-16 outdoor music festival held annually in Manchester, Tenn. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision