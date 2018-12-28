After a decade of dormancy, Chaka Khan blooms again

The singer perhaps best known for the 1984 smash "I Feel For You" is ready to bloom again.
Chaka Khan plans her first album in a decade, and, on New Year's Day, will serve as grand marshal at the Rose Parade.
The new album, expected the end of 2019, is her first since the well-received 2008 "C.K."
Khan says she never stopped recording over the past decade, she simply stopped releasing material.
She also needed time to pull herself together after the April 2016 passing of old friend Prince, who died of a drug overdose. Some six months later, Khan entered rehab to deal with her own prescription-drug addiction.
