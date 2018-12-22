Farmington welcomes home new teenage winner of “The Voice”

A celebration in Farmington was held Saturday to welcome the winner of NBC's "The Voice" back to her hometown.
Fans watched a procession for Chevel Shepherd after she flew into town.
Shepherd, who is 16, was declared the winner of "The Voice" on Tuesday after weeks of competition. Singer Kelly Clarkson was her coach.
Shepherd is a Farmington High School junior.
She also tells the Farmington Daily Times that she plans to schedule a concert for January in her hometown.
