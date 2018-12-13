Hours after Springsteen show closes, film drops on Netflix

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, musician Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa exit the stage door after the "Springsteen On Broadway" opening night performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. Director Thom Zimny's "Springsteen on Broadway" film will appear on Netflix early in the morning of Dec. 16, hours after the singer's 236th and last performance. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision