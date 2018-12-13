Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

FILE - In this July 8, 2018 file photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York. AP Photo by Amy Harris/Invision