Teddy Riley readies ‘emotional’ return to Apollo in Harlem

FILE - In this July 8, 2018 file photo, Teddy Riley performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Riley, the singer and producer behind hits for Michael Jackson, says now that he’s days away from his big show at the Apollo Theater, a return to his hometown in Harlem after more than 20 years, he’s struck with emotion. Riley, who spearheaded the New Jack Swing era in music in the ’80s and ’90s, will headline two shows Sunday at the Apollo along with R&B maven Keith Sweat. AP Photo by Amy Harris/Invision