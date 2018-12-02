Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Becoming," by Michelle Obama (Crown: $32.35) The former first lady recounts her childhood in Chicago, meeting Barack and their years in the White House.
2."Almost Everything," by Anne Lamott (Riverhead: $20) The novelist shares her wisdom on the current political climate.
3."Educated," by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalist parents describes her path to Cambridge University.
4."The Library Book," by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $15) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library.
5."Whose Boat is This Boat?" by the staff of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (Simon & Schuster: $14.99) Awkward quotes from President Donald Trump after Hurricane Florence.
6."Fear: Trump in the White House," by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) Washington journalist Bob Woodward's report on the tenure of President Donald Trump.
7."Brief Answers to the Big Questions," by Stephen Hawking (Bantam: $25) Posthumous final thoughts on the biggest questions facing humankind from the scientist and mathematician.
8."The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(ASTERISK)ck," by Mark Manson (HarperOne: $24.99) How not being positive all the time will make us become happier people.
9."Girl, Wash Your Face," by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Dunne: $22.99) Tips for living a joy-filled life.
10."Leadership: In Turbulent Times," by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $30) Lessons learned from four presidents dealing with major crises in private and in the life of the country.
