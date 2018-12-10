Snow falls during every ‘Christmas Dreams’ show on ice at Beau Rivage

Combine ice skaters, Christmas music, a visit from Santa and a snowfall during every performance and you get “Christmas Dreams,” this year’s holiday show on ice at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
The show has an award-winning cast of skaters, singers, actors and a contortionist performing on a stage of ice, said Anthony Gibson, executive director of entertainment at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.
Performances are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. beginning Dec. 15 and running through Dec. 27; the show is on break Dec. 17-18.
For a special holiday treat, the shows go on even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“This show is sure to capture the imagination of audiences with its beautiful holiday scenes and costumes, well-known Christmas characters, first-class skating, a small touch of Cirque and a magnificent snowfall at every performance,” Gibson said.
Rand Productions will produce the show that Jeb Rand, executive producer and director, said he created with all ages in mind.
“The 75-minute production takes you on a journey and reminds us all about the special magic the holidays can deliver,” he said.
Tickets start at $12.95 plus tax and service charge and are available at the Beau Rivage ticket office, Ticketmaster, by calling 888-566-7469 or visiting beaurivage.com
Family packages of 4 tickets are available for $40. Active duty and retired military can purchase four tickets for $30 when showing military ID. Children age 12 and under receive a free meal at the Buffet with a show ticket.
