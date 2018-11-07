Arkansas man accused of making threatening calls to CNN

This Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo provided by Baxter County Sheriff’s Office shows Benjamin Craig Matthews. In a statement issued Wednesday, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office announced that Matthews of Mountain Home, Ark., had been jailed on multiple counts of making terrorist threats and harassing communications. Sheriff John Montgomery said Atlanta police had contacted his office to report a complaint that CNN headquarters in Atlanta had received telephoned threats against the networks staff between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. (Baxter County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP