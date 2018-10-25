Custodian who is deaf gets birthday surprise from kindergarten class
James Anthony got a big surprise for his 60th birthday at the school he works at on October 23, 2018. The custodian, who was deaf, was treated to the Happy Birthday song by kindergarteners at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Colleen Galle and Kelly Mundell of the Vancleave branch of the Jackson-George Regional Library System show how to make a ghost decoration using plastic wrap and packing tape. The ghosts will be on display Oct. 26 for their Halloween open house.
Video provided by Linda Ortega shows Paula Abdul mixing with the audience as she sings her finale on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at the Hard Rock in Biloxi. Abdul had fallen off the stage earlier in her show and apparently was not injured.
St. Stanislaus linebacker and fullback Christopher Smith helps teach a disabled dance class at his mother's dance studio in Long Beach. Smith began to dance after a concussion forced him to sit out of football for two years.
Thousands gathered on Saturday, July 21, 2018, to see the Blue Angels during the Blues Over Biloxi air show. The air show featured demos by various groups other than the Blue Angels, including the AeroShell Aerobatic Team.
Dillon King and his wife, Missy, are owners of Flambeaux CrossFit, a small gym in Metairie, La. A large reason that King decided to open his own CrossFit gym is to provide a safe space for LGBTQ people to work out and stay healthy.
Central Station Bistro will soon be opening in Bay St. Louis. It will offer clientele a peaceful and relaxing place to enjoy wine, cheese and charcuterie. Janice Hall talks about talks about what visitors can expect.
Music students from West Harrison High sing "Believer" by Imagine Dragons as their submission to the Sing With Foreigner contest. The winner, based on video views, will sing with the band on April 20 at Hard Rock Casino.