Custodian who is deaf gets birthday surprise from kindergarten class

James Anthony got a big surprise for his 60th birthday at the school he works at on October 23, 2018. The custodian, who was deaf, was treated to the Happy Birthday song by kindergarteners at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
