Paula Abdul mixes with the audience as she sings her finale in Biloxi

Video provided by Linda Ortega shows Paula Abdul mixing with the audience as she sings her finale on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at the Hard Rock in Biloxi. Abdul had fallen off the stage earlier in her show and apparently was not injured.
By
Black Panther trailer

Entertainment

Black Panther trailer

T'Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service