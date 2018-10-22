Paula Abdul mixes with the audience as she sings her finale in Biloxi
Video provided by Linda Ortega shows Paula Abdul mixing with the audience as she sings her finale on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at the Hard Rock in Biloxi. Abdul had fallen off the stage earlier in her show and apparently was not injured.
St. Stanislaus linebacker and fullback Christopher Smith helps teach a disabled dance class at his mother's dance studio in Long Beach. Smith began to dance after a concussion forced him to sit out of football for two years.
Thousands gathered on Saturday, July 21, 2018, to see the Blue Angels during the Blues Over Biloxi air show. The air show featured demos by various groups other than the Blue Angels, including the AeroShell Aerobatic Team.
Dillon King and his wife, Missy, are owners of Flambeaux CrossFit, a small gym in Metairie, La. A large reason that King decided to open his own CrossFit gym is to provide a safe space for LGBTQ people to work out and stay healthy.
Central Station Bistro will soon be opening in Bay St. Louis. It will offer clientele a peaceful and relaxing place to enjoy wine, cheese and charcuterie. Janice Hall talks about talks about what visitors can expect.
Music students from West Harrison High sing "Believer" by Imagine Dragons as their submission to the Sing With Foreigner contest. The winner, based on video views, will sing with the band on April 20 at Hard Rock Casino.
Music students from Pass Road Elementary sing "Can't Stop the Feelin' " by Justin Timberlake as their submission to the Sing With Foreigner contest. The winner, based on video views, will sing with the band on April 20 at Hard Rock Casino.
Amanda Hoda didn't expect to walk away from the Nyx parade Wednesday night with more than a few beads and maybe a purse. But she got more than that when her boyfriend Bryce Breland took to opportunity to propose.
When Bryce Breland proposed to his girlfriend Amanda Hoda at the Nyx parade Wednesday night, he also made sure to include her daughter Mckaylin, 7. He got down on one knee and gave Mckyaylin her own ring as well.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.