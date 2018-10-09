List of winners at the 2018 American Music Awards

A list of the winners at the 2018 American Music Awards, held Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
— New artist of the year: Camila Cabello
— Collaboration of the year: "Havana," Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift
— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Post Malone
— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Migos
— Favorite pop/rock song: "Havana," Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
— Favorite pop/rock album: "reputation," Taylor Swift
— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B
— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," Cardi B
— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: "Beerbongs & Bentleys," Post Malone
— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Rihanna
— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Khalid
— Favorite soul/R&B song: "Finesse," Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
— Favorite soul/R&B album: "17," XXXTentacion
— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood
— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown
— Favorite country duo or group: Florida Georgia Line
— Favorite country song: "Heaven," Kane Brown
— Favorite country album: "Kane Brown," Kane Brown
— Favorite alternative rock artist: Panic! at the Disco
— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes
— Favorite Latin artist: Daddy Yankee
— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello
— Favorite social artist: BTS
— Favorite music video: "Havana," Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
— Tour of the year: Taylor Swift
— Top soundtrack: "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"
