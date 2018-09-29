Cher admits wanting to get Kennedy honor during Obama years

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, Cher speaks during a women’s march rally in Las Vegas. Authorities say a man living at Cher’s home in Malibu, Calif., has been arrested on suspicion of providing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose. NBC Los Angeles reports that 23-year-old Donovan Ruiz was arrested by Ventura County sheriff’s investigators. Authorities say he is the child of someone who works at the home. John Locher AP Photo