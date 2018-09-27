Gladys Knight, Ledisi to honor Aretha Franklin at AMAs

FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” at Radio City Music Hall, during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Franklin died on Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit at age 76. The American Music Awards will honor the Queen of Soul next month. Dick Clark Productions tells The Associated Press that Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans and musical director Rickey Minor will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin’s gospel roots and her iconic album, “Amazing Grace,” at the Oct. 9 event. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision