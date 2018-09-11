CMT honors only women at annual Artists of the Year show

FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. CMT is changing their Artists of the Year show to honor only women, including Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision